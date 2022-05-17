Deals
1 injured in 18-wheeler wreck on Alabama 79

(Source: WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is injured after an 18-wheeler wreck in Marshall County.

Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the single-vehicle accident occurred on Alabama 79. The drive has been flown to Huntsville Hospital.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, northbound and southbound lanes on Alabama 79 are closed due to the wreck. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

