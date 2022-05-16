Water service restored for Huntsville residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A water main break along Memorial Parkway will leave some residents in Huntsville without water for up to 10 hours according to Huntsville Utilities.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Huntsville Utilities announced that the broken water main had been fixed and service had been repaired.

According to the original release from Huntsville Utilities, crews responded to the water main break around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The release says that because of the water main break, service is interrupted between Weatherly Rd. and Magna Carta Place.

A new release from Huntsville Utilities says that customers along Memorial Parkway will have service restored around 9:15 a.m.

Huntsville Utilities warns that if you notice cloudy water, let the tap run for a few minutes so that it will clear.

Around 2:30 p.m. Huntsville Utilities announced that the repair was completed and service should be restored to all customers in the area.

The latest release also added that customers who were impacted by the outage could possibly see cloudy water coming from their taps.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.