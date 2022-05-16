Water outage impacting some Huntsville residents

Deals
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A water main break along Memorial Parkway will leave some residents in Huntsville without water for up to 10 hours according to Huntsville Utilities.

According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, crews responded to the water main break at 7:45 a.m. Monday morning.

The release says that because of the water main break, service is interrupted between Weatherly Rd. and Magna Carta Place.

