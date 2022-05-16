Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

UAH leads $20 million plasma science and engineering research

Dr. Gary Zank is the plasma initiative’s principal investigator, the director of UAH’s Center...
Dr. Gary Zank is the plasma initiative’s principal investigator, the director of UAH’s Center for Space Plasma and Aeronomic Research and the Aerojet Rocketdyne chair of the Department of Space Science. He is Alabama’s only full-time member of the National Academy of Sciences and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees trustee professor(UAH)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama Huntsville was one of nine Alabama universities partnered in a $20 million plasma science and engineering research program funded by the National Science Foundation.

The goal of the partnership is to develop new technologies using plasma.

Along with UAH, the University of Alabama Birmingham, Auburn University, Tuskegee University, University of South Alabama, Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University and Oakwood University have partnered with CFD Research Corporation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
One dead after semi-truck overturns in Huntsville
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Generic car crash
Vehicle fire causing major delays
Bridge Street declared an entertainment district
Bridge Street Town Centre now an arts, entertainment district
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
1 killed, 2 injured in Limestone County wreck

Latest News

The 81-year-old national award winning author graduated from Calhoun Community College this...
81-year-old woman graduates from Calhoun Community College
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Miller was arrested after officers discovered large quantities of drugs during a traffic stop.
Large quantities of cocaine discovered during traffic stop
Loosier (left) and Thomas (right) were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Four men arrested for distribution/possession of a controlled substance