UAH leads $20 million plasma science and engineering research

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama Huntsville was one of nine Alabama universities partnered in a $20 million plasma science and engineering research program funded by the National Science Foundation.

The goal of the partnership is to develop new technologies using plasma.

Along with UAH, the University of Alabama Birmingham, Auburn University, Tuskegee University, University of South Alabama, Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University and Oakwood University have partnered with CFD Research Corporation.

