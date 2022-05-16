Two men arrested with four pounds of marijuana

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit along with the Street Crimes Unit and SWAT discovered four pounds of marijuana among many other drugs.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the law enforcement agencies were executing a search warrant when they discovered four pounds of marijuana, 21 ounces of methamphetamine. 13 grams of cocaine, Oxycodone pills, Ecstasy pills, Adderall pills, $8,599 and five firearms.

On May 13, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, along with the Street Crimes Unit and SWAT executed... Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16, 2022

The arrest took place Friday in the 3100 block of Wood Valley Drive in Huntsville.

Curtis and Martez Cawthorn were arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were booked into the Madison County Jail where they sit with a $107,500 bond.

Over four pounds of marijuana found in drug bust. (Madison County Sherriff's Office)

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.

