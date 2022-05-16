Deals
Two men arrested with four pounds of marijuana

Curtis and Martez Cawthorn arrested
Curtis and Martez Cawthorn arrested(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit along with the Street Crimes Unit and SWAT discovered four pounds of marijuana among many other drugs.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the law enforcement agencies were executing a search warrant when they discovered four pounds of marijuana, 21 ounces of methamphetamine. 13 grams of cocaine, Oxycodone pills, Ecstasy pills, Adderall pills, $8,599 and five firearms.

The arrest took place Friday in the 3100 block of Wood Valley Drive in Huntsville.

Curtis and Martez Cawthorn were arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were booked into the Madison County Jail where they sit with a $107,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.

