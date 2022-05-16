Toney Volunteer Fire Dept. on the scene of overturned tractor-trailer

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toney Volunteer Fire Department announced on Twitter that it is on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer.

The tweet does not specify the severity of the injuries or the number of people injured but does say there are injuries.

The crash occurred in the 1800 block of Grimwood Rd. and people are warned to avoid the area.

@Toney_FD is on the scene of an MVA with injuries involving an overturned tractor trailer in the 1800 block of Grimwood Rd. Avoid Area. #toneyfire — Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue (@Toney_FD) May 16, 2022

