Toney Volunteer Fire Dept. on the scene of overturned tractor-trailer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toney Volunteer Fire Department announced on Twitter that it is on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer.
The tweet does not specify the severity of the injuries or the number of people injured but does say there are injuries.
The crash occurred in the 1800 block of Grimwood Rd. and people are warned to avoid the area.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.