Scheduled water outage in Madison Tuesday

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department will be working on the water system in the Northeast area of Madison County Tuesday which will cause water outages for select areas in the county.

The repairs will impact residents on Dee Neeley Rd. and Greenville Pike, from the intersection at Dee Neeley Rd. south to Joe Quick Rd.

The work is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and last until 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

