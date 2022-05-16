Pedestrian flown to Huntsville Hospital after car crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was flown via AirEvac to the Huntsville Hospital Saturday after being struck by a car just before midnight.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the area of Beltline Rd. SW between Westmead St. and Betty St. Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers discovered a 57-year-old male had been struck by a car when he was attempting to cross Beltline Rd. on foot.

The man is in stable condition and the driver is not expected to face criminal charges.

