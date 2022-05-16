Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Pedestrian flown to Huntsville Hospital after car crash

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was flown via AirEvac to the Huntsville Hospital Saturday after being struck by a car just before midnight.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the area of Beltline Rd. SW between Westmead St. and Betty St. Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers discovered a 57-year-old male had been struck by a car when he was attempting to cross Beltline Rd. on foot.

The man is in stable condition and the driver is not expected to face criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
One dead after semi-truck overturns in Huntsville
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Generic car crash
Vehicle fire causing major delays
Bridge Street declared an entertainment district
Bridge Street Town Centre now an arts, entertainment district
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
1 killed, 2 injured in Limestone County wreck

Latest News

Tucker was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle.
Man arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle
Walker was arrested after he shot a man with a shotgun Sunday.
Decatur man arrested for shooting a man with a shotgun
New law designed to help homeless young people in Alabama
New law designed to help homeless young people in Alabama
Trial set to begin for Huntsville woman accused of poisoning husband
Trial set to begin for Huntsville woman accused of poisoning husband