One woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday

AirEvac is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 157.
AirEvac is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 157.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Deputies responded to a fatal two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157 this afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. on May 16, Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of Highway 157 and Danville Road for a crash with multiple injuries and a fatality.

The Morgan County Coroner confirmed to WAFF that three people were injured and a 39-year-old woman was killed in the crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, drivers should avoid the area at this time.

