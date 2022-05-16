One woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Deputies responded to a fatal two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157 this afternoon.
Just before 1 p.m. on May 16, Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of Highway 157 and Danville Road for a crash with multiple injuries and a fatality.
The Morgan County Coroner confirmed to WAFF that three people were injured and a 39-year-old woman was killed in the crash.
According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, drivers should avoid the area at this time.
