Musical duo Ni/Co talks experience on ‘American Song Contest’

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A few months ago, TVL introduced you to the musical duo, Ni/Co. The two represented Alabama on NBC’s American Song Contest and made the top 10!

On the night of the final competition, Ni/Co, aka Dani Brillhart and Colton Jones, came in 8th place, making many fans proud.

The show’s inaugural season featured musicians and groups from all 50 states and their original work. It was Ni/Co’s original song, “The Difference” that got them far in the competition.

Payton Walker talked with the duo about their experience and what it’s like to share original music with the world.

