Murder trial begins for Huntsville woman accused of poisoning husband

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell preview the trial
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trial is set to start Monday for a Huntsville woman charged with murder in the death of her husband.

In 2018, former registered nurse Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello was indicted for allegedly overdosing her husband, Jim Cappello.

Jim Capello was a well-known private investigator. He was reported missing in September 2018 and was soon found dead. Huntsville investigators say Nikki poisoned him with insulin and asked her friends to help her get rid of the body.

One of the friends reportedly called the police and told them everything. The Huntsville Police Department obtained a search warrant and found Jim’s body on the floor in the garage.

Investigators say both of his feet had been set on the floorboard of a car like someone was trying to load him into the vehicle. Further investigation from the police uncovered insulin was missing from the medical facility where Nikki worked.

Nikki’s trial was scheduled for January 27, 2020, but was delayed several times due to COVID-19 and legal maneuvering. Then, in February 2020, Cappello waived her arraignment and pleaded not guilty.

The new trial begins on Monday.

