More Heat and Mainly Dry This Week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A pleasant day across the Tennessee Valley to kick off your work week with temperatures just a smidge cooler behind the front in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Expect a few breezes to linger here and there as we head into the early evening, but winds should be tapering off after sunset. Plan on mostly clear skies tonight with overnight lows dipping into the mid and upper 50s.

Another beautiful day is in store for your Tuesday with plenty doses of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Humidity will start increasing by mid week with temperatures soaring into the low to 90s, so feels like temperatures could very well be in the triple digit range. We’ll be staying mostly dry throughout the work week except for an isolated pop-up shower or storm mainly during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday and Thursday.

Better chances for scattered showers and storms will be moving back into the forecast by the weekend as a cold front tracks across the region by Saturday or Sunday.

