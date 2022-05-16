Man serving murder sentence escapes from Mobile Co. Correctional Facility

PRICHARD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports the escape of an inmate from a facility in Mobile Sunday afternoon.

31-year-old Jeffery Strugg escaped from Mobile Community Based Facility at around 5:25 p.m.

He is a black man, 5′6″ around 164 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Strugg is serving a 29 year sentence for murder.

Anyone with information about Jeffery Strugg is asked to call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800 -831-8825.

