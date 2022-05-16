Man arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, a Decatur citizen filed a police report for the theft of his vehicle, claiming that it had been stolen from his residence in the 1600 block of Modaus Rd.

The Decatur Police Department determined during its investigation that Cody Tucker, 28, was a suspect in the case.

After locating Tucker near the scene, he was placed under arrest and was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

The stolen truck was located after the arrest.

