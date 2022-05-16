Deals
Man arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle

Tucker was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle.
Tucker was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle.(Decatur Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, a Decatur citizen filed a police report for the theft of his vehicle, claiming that it had been stolen from his residence in the 1600 block of Modaus Rd.

The Decatur Police Department determined during its investigation that Cody Tucker, 28, was a suspect in the case.

After locating Tucker near the scene, he was placed under arrest and was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

The stolen truck was located after the arrest.

