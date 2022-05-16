Deals
Lower humidity and seasonal Monday and Tuesday, 90s ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A few clouds will start us off on this Monday morning with muggy conditions and temps in the middle 60s. 

After the morning clouds thin out, we will be left with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the middle 80s.  Most communities should remain dry during the afternoon but a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out.  Mostly clear skies stay with us overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Tuesday will be mostly sunny and the start of an unseasonably warm stretch of weather with highs reaching the upper 80s. 

Very isolated showers and storms may develop on Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees.  Thursday and Friday will also be hot and humid with highs in the 90s, pop-up rain showers and storms may develop each afternoon.  We will be tracking increasing chances for rain and storms by next weekend.

