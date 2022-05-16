Lovesac showroom coming to Bridge Street

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Bridge Street Town Centre announced Monday that a Lovesac showroom will be coming to the shopping center in the fall.

Lovesac is a home furnishing brand that is known for its “Sactional - The World’s Most Comfortable Couch™.”

The new showroom will be put between Sephora and Sunglass Hut.

Bridge Street Town Centre was in the news last week for becoming an entertainment district.

