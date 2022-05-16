Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Lovesac showroom coming to Bridge Street

A new Lovesac showroom will be coming to Bridge Street Town Centre in the fall.
A new Lovesac showroom will be coming to Bridge Street Town Centre in the fall.(Bridge Street Town Centre)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Bridge Street Town Centre announced Monday that a Lovesac showroom will be coming to the shopping center in the fall.

Lovesac is a home furnishing brand that is known for its “Sactional - The World’s Most Comfortable Couch™.”

The new showroom will be put between Sephora and Sunglass Hut.

Bridge Street Town Centre was in the news last week for becoming an entertainment district.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
One dead after semi-truck overturns in Huntsville
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Generic car crash
Vehicle fire causing major delays
Bridge Street declared an entertainment district
Bridge Street Town Centre now an arts, entertainment district
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
1 killed, 2 injured in Limestone County wreck

Latest News

Toney Volunteer Fire Department logo
Toney Volunteer Fire Dept. on the scene of overturned tractor-trailer
Trial set to begin for Huntsville woman accused of poisoning husband
Murder trial begins for Huntsville woman accused of poisoning husband
Water outage scheduled for Tuesday in Madison County.
Scheduled water outage in Madison Tuesday
Dr. Gary Zank is the plasma initiative’s principal investigator, the director of UAH’s Center...
UAH leads $20 million plasma science and engineering research