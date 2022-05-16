Large quantities of cocaine discovered during traffic stop

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - During a traffic stop on Friday, officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered large quantities of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Officers began the traffic stop in the 3100 block of Central Ave. for multiple traffic violations.

The officer identified the driver as Jarious Miller, 26, who was found to have active warrants with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller was also found to be driving on a suspended license.

Officers say that they discovered cocaine, methamphetamine, spice, imitation narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Miller has been charged with:

• Two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs

• Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

• Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia• Imitation of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute

• Carrying a pistol w/o a permit

• Multiple traffic-related charges

Miller now sits at the Morgan County Jail with a $13,100 bond.

