Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Large quantities of cocaine discovered during traffic stop

Miller was arrested after officers discovered large quantities of drugs during a traffic stop.
Miller was arrested after officers discovered large quantities of drugs during a traffic stop.(Decatur Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - During a traffic stop on Friday, officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered large quantities of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Officers began the traffic stop in the 3100 block of Central Ave. for multiple traffic violations.

The officer identified the driver as Jarious Miller, 26, who was found to have active warrants with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller was also found to be driving on a suspended license.

Officers say that they discovered cocaine, methamphetamine, spice, imitation narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Miller has been charged with:

• Two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs

• Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

• Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia• Imitation of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute

• Carrying a pistol w/o a permit

• Multiple traffic-related charges

Miller now sits at the Morgan County Jail with a $13,100 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
One dead after semi-truck overturns in Huntsville
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Generic car crash
Vehicle fire causing major delays
Bridge Street declared an entertainment district
Bridge Street Town Centre now an arts, entertainment district
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
1 killed, 2 injured in Limestone County wreck

Latest News

Dr. Gary Zank is the plasma initiative’s principal investigator, the director of UAH’s Center...
UAH leads $20 million plasma science and engineering research
The 81-year-old national award winning author graduated from Calhoun Community College this...
81-year-old woman graduates from Calhoun Community College
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Loosier (left) and Thomas (right) were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Four men arrested for distribution/possession of a controlled substance