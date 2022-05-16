Kimberly-Williams Paisley talks family life, new projects and more

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Wedding season is in full swing so TVL is checking in with one of the most iconic brides of all time.

From her breakout performance in “Father of the Bride” to hit television shows like “According to Jim” and “Nashville,” Kimberly Williams-Paisley continues to entertain generations of fans.

The actress is heading back to the big screen with a new movie she filmed in Alabama, “Jesus Revolution”. The film follows the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s that struck many teenage hippies and took off from there. You can also watch Williams-Paisley in a new Netflix movie with Rob Lowe, “Dog Gone”, based on the true story of a father and son who mend a broken relationship while on the hunt for their lost dog.

Payton Walker learns more about the actress’ career and family life in her interview with Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

