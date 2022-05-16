Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Kimberly-Williams Paisley talks family life, new projects and more

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Wedding season is in full swing so TVL is checking in with one of the most iconic brides of all time.

From her breakout performance in “Father of the Bride” to hit television shows like “According to Jim” and “Nashville,” Kimberly Williams-Paisley continues to entertain generations of fans.

The actress is heading back to the big screen with a new movie she filmed in Alabama, “Jesus Revolution”. The film follows the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s that struck many teenage hippies and took off from there. You can also watch Williams-Paisley in a new Netflix movie with Rob Lowe, “Dog Gone”, based on the true story of a father and son who mend a broken relationship while on the hunt for their lost dog.

Payton Walker learns more about the actress’ career and family life in her interview with Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
One dead after semi-truck overturns in Huntsville
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Generic car crash
Vehicle fire causing major delays
Bridge Street declared an entertainment district
Bridge Street Town Centre now an arts, entertainment district