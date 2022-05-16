Deals
Garth Brooks halts ticket sales for Buffalo concert after supermarket attack

Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the...
Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the families and friends of those who were fatally shot.(John Russell / CMA)
By Mary Alice Royse and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSMV/Gray News) – Garth Brooks announced Monday he decided to postpone concert ticket sales for his show in Buffalo, according to WSMV.

The decision comes on the heels of a racially motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in the area where 10 people were killed.

Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the families and friends of those who were fatally shot.

“At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin, and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand besides all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act,” said Garth Brooks.

Officials said a new sale date would be announced in the coming weeks for his concert.

