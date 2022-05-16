Four men arrested for distribution/possession of a controlled substance

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four men were arrested Friday in Decatur for their involvement in the selling of a controlled substance.

According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, investigators with the narcotics unit witnessed Stanley Loosier, 37, make a transaction with two subjects.

The two men were later identified as Cody Brown, 22, and Zapporah Chatman, 18. The Decatur Police later determined the transaction involved oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Chatman and Brown were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, they were booked into the Morgan County Jail and held on a $1,000 bond.

Brown (left) and Chatman (right) were arrested after being seen taking part in a transaction for a controlled substance. (Decatur Police Department)

The investigators then followed up on a search warrant at Summer Key Apartments where they made contact with Loosier and Tommy Thomas, 37.

Loosier and Thomas were detained while the investigators searched the apartment.

The investigators discovered Xanax that they believe was laced with fentanyl, heroin, suboxone and drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $2,300 bond, he is being charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Loosier was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and is being held on a $6,000 bond at the Morgan County Jail.

