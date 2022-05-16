Deals
Emergency crews respond to car wreck in Madison

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews in Madison are currently responding to a wreck Monday evening.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the crash occurred on Swancott Road & Pryor Road near the Tennessee River.

A man and a child are in serious condition, according to authorities. Air Evac Lifeteam is also on the scene.

Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

