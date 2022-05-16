Emergency crews respond to car wreck in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews in Madison are currently responding to a wreck Monday evening.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the crash occurred on Swancott Road & Pryor Road near the Tennessee River.

A man and a child are in serious condition, according to authorities. Air Evac Lifeteam is also on the scene.

