Emergency crews respond to car wreck in Madison
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews in Madison are currently responding to a wreck Monday evening.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the crash occurred on Swancott Road & Pryor Road near the Tennessee River.
A man and a child are in serious condition, according to authorities. Air Evac Lifeteam is also on the scene.
