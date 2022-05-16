Deals
Deputies on scene of two vehicle crash with injuries in Morgan County

AirEvac is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 157.
AirEvac is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 157.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Deputies are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157 this afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. on May 16, Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of Highway 157 and Danville Road for a crash with injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, drivers should avoid the area at this time.

