Deputies on scene of two vehicle crash with injuries in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Deputies are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157 this afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. on May 16, Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of Highway 157 and Danville Road for a crash with injuries.

Deputies are responding to a 2 vehucle wreck with multiple injuries at Highway 157 and Danville Rd in Danville area. Use caution, avoid area. pic.twitter.com/ic3dASAJU6 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) May 16, 2022

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, drivers should avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.