Deputies on scene of two vehicle crash with injuries in Morgan County
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Deputies are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157 this afternoon.
Just before 1 p.m. on May 16, Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of Highway 157 and Danville Road for a crash with injuries.
According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, drivers should avoid the area at this time.
