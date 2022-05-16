Deals
Decatur man arrested for shooting a man with a shotgun

Walker was arrested after he shot a man with a shotgun Sunday.(Decatur Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested Sunday for his involvement in a shooting that took place in the 1800 block of Graymont Ln. Sunday.

When the Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting call, they quickly located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim is now in stable condition after being transported to the Huntsville Hospital.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department say that they determined through their investigation that Tremayne Walker, 42, shot the victim with a shotgun.

Walker was arrested and charged later in the day at a different location. He is being held at the Morgan County Jail with his bond set at $30,000.

