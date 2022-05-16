Ancient Egyptian exhibit wows guests at New Orleans Museum of Art this summer

NEW ORLEANS, La. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Big Easy has more to offer this summer than just beignets for breakfast and late night lights on Bourbon Street.

This summer, you have the chance to see 3,000-year old artifacts that belonged to the Egyptian Queen, Nefertari at theThe Big Easy has more to offer this summer than just beignets for breakfast and late nights on Bourbon Street.

Queen Nefertari was considered one of the most powerful women in the world and was believed to have married Egyptian Pharoah Ramesses II when she just was 13 and he was 15.

Pharaoh Ramesses II reigned in Egypt from 1279 to 13 BCE. Before the Queen’s death in 1250 BCE, she held significant diplomatic and religious roles in their country, and she is linked to some of the most magnificent monuments of ancient Egypt.

The exhibition “Queen Nefertari’s Egypt,” will be open until July 17, 2022. New Orleans is the last stop for this exhibition before the large wonderous artifacts return to their permanent home at the Museo Egizio in Italy.

To find more information and to plan your visit to the museum, visit their website at noma.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.