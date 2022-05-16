Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

81-year-old woman graduates from Calhoun Community College

By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Last week an 81-year-old national award-winning author graduated from Calhoun Community College.

Gayle Young chose not to pursue college after high school graduation, instead, she worked as a secretary, got married and had kids.

Young found her love for writing in fifth grade when a play she wrote was chosen for the school’s production.

That love for writing continued throughout her life as she wrote stories published in newspapers and anthologies.

After retirement, she was able to pursue writing full-time.

Young’s daughter is a dean at Calhoun and in 2016, tried to convince her mother to attend college but Young was still hesitant. Her daughter then completed the application for her online.

While in school, Young wrote two books, one of which won a national award.

Young graduated last week with a 3.7 GPA.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
One dead after semi-truck overturns in Huntsville
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Generic car crash
Vehicle fire causing major delays
Bridge Street declared an entertainment district
Bridge Street Town Centre now an arts, entertainment district
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
1 killed, 2 injured in Limestone County wreck

Latest News

Dr. Gary Zank is the plasma initiative’s principal investigator, the director of UAH’s Center...
UAH leads $20 million plasma science and engineering research
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Miller was arrested after officers discovered large quantities of drugs during a traffic stop.
Large quantities of cocaine discovered during traffic stop
Loosier (left) and Thomas (right) were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Four men arrested for distribution/possession of a controlled substance