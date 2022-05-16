81-year-old woman graduates from Calhoun Community College

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Last week an 81-year-old national award-winning author graduated from Calhoun Community College.

Gayle Young chose not to pursue college after high school graduation, instead, she worked as a secretary, got married and had kids.

Young found her love for writing in fifth grade when a play she wrote was chosen for the school’s production.

That love for writing continued throughout her life as she wrote stories published in newspapers and anthologies.

After retirement, she was able to pursue writing full-time.

Young’s daughter is a dean at Calhoun and in 2016, tried to convince her mother to attend college but Young was still hesitant. Her daughter then completed the application for her online.

While in school, Young wrote two books, one of which won a national award.

Young graduated last week with a 3.7 GPA.

