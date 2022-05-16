2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics kicks off Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The beginning of this year’s Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics will take place in Huntsville Tuesday morning.

The opening leg is scheduled to cross through Huntsville at 7:30 a.m. then Decatur at 9:30 a.m.

According to a press release sent out by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, anyone who wishes to participate must be at the Madison County Courthouse by 7:00 a.m.

There will be a limited amount of shirts available for sale, regular shirts will cost $10 while dry-fit will cost $15.

Over the course of the week, the run will go throughout the rest of the state of Alabama with it coming to an end in Troy Friday afternoon.

