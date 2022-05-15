Deals
Sunday Morning Forecast

Today
Today(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Showers with lightning continue to trek south this morning. Some downpours with this as it pushes through. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy throughout the morning hours thanks to this rain.

Those who saw showers overnight are likely to see dense fog try to form this morning. Extra time will be needed for those traveling before 8am.

Light variable winds turn WNW later this afternoon keeping the upper 80s a little more comfortable.

The rain and storms are not done with us… We will see chances for more showers and storms this afternoon. If these do begin to fire up, our main concern would be damaging winds.

Rain continues into next week as well, so rain gear should camp out by the door.

The next 10 days brings more showers, storms and the 90s!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

