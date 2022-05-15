Scattered Showers and Storms Continuing This Evening

Scattered showers and storms are continuing this afternoon mainly east of I-65. Expect periods of stronger storms as we head into the evening with the potential with gusty winds up to 40-50 mph, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and pea-sized hail. By the late evening, most of these storms should be dissipating except for a stray storm or two. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the low and mid 60s.

We’ll be watching closely overnight and into the early morning hours on Monday for the possibility of a more organized cluster of storms to move into the Tennessee Valley along a cold front. Main focus will be for the most northwestern portion of the state with threats for damaging wind gusts and small hail. Expect us to clear out quickly by mid to late morning with drier conditions returning to the region and highs a bit cooler topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Models are continuing to trend drier for the work week with few isolated rain chances by mid week, and better scattered rain chances later in the week. Plan on each day to be warm with mid and upper 80s, and even low 90s possible by the late afternoon.

