Missing girl sought by Tallassee police

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

Police say 11-year-old Jaycee Gaines was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald’s in Tallassee. She was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt, black leggings, black and white sandals and carrying a pink purse.

Police say Gaines is believed to be accompanied by her non-custodial mother, Natasha Johnson, traveling in a white Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with any information regarding Gaines’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586 or call 911.

