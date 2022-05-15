Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Missing girl sought by Tallassee police

Police say 11-year-old Jaycee Gaines was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald’s in...
Police say 11-year-old Jaycee Gaines was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald’s in Tallassee. She was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt, black leggings, black and white sandals and carrying a pink purse.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

Police say 11-year-old Jaycee Gaines was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald’s in Tallassee. She was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt, black leggings, black and white sandals and carrying a pink purse.

Police say Gaines is believed to be accompanied by her non-custodial mother, Natasha Johnson, traveling in a white Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with any information regarding Gaines’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
One dead after semi-truck overturns in Huntsville
Bridge Street declared an entertainment district
Bridge Street Town Centre now an arts, entertainment district
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
1 killed, 2 injured in Limestone County wreck
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Grand Opening Weekend at the Orion
Grand Opening Weekend at the Orion
One dead after semi-truck overturns
One dead after semi-truck overturns
First Alert Weather
Scattered Showers and Storms This Evening
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
1 killed, 2 injured in Limestone County wreck