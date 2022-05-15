Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in Millennium Park, a popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” in Millennium Park in Chicago on Saturday, authorities said.

The Chicago Police Department said the boy was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot was part of the demonstrations.

Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
One dead after semi-truck overturns in Huntsville
Bridge Street declared an entertainment district
Bridge Street Town Centre now an arts, entertainment district
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
1 killed, 2 injured in Limestone County wreck
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday,...
Billboard Music Awards to feature Travis Scott, Becky G
Russian troops are retreating from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, after bombarding it...
Russia faces stall in Ukraine; Finland favors joining NATO
From Pittsburgh to Los Angeles, and Nashville, Tennessee, to Lubbock, Texas, tens of thousands...
'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies held across US in support of abortion rights
Police say they arrested 10 people and recovered 10 guns.
17 injured in mass shooting after Milwaukee Bucks game