Scattered Showers and Storms This Evening

A few showers and storms are starting to pop up across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. Plan on more scattered showers and storms mainly east of I-65 as we head into the evening hours with the potential for strong storms capable of producing gusty winds up to 40-50 mph, localized heavy downpours, and small hail. We should see this activity start dissipating overnight and into the early morning hours on Sunday. Overnight lows will be dipping into the low and mid 60s.

As we close out the weekend on Sunday, we’ll start out mostly dry except for a few lingering showers in the morning with temperatures soaring back into the mid and upper 80s. More isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. However, what we’ll be watching for mainly is a slightly more organized cluster of storms that will move through the region with a cold front overnight into the early morning hours of Monday. Damaging wind gusts and hail appears to be the primary threat at this time.

Drier air will then settle back into the region on Tuesday before isolated to scattered rain chances move back into the forecast by midweek.

