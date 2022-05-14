Deals
Saturday Morning Forecast

Sat/Sun
Sat/Sun(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting off partly cloudy and warm this morning with temps hovering in the 60s.

Scattered in nature, showers and thunderstorms will be possible today through the rest of your weekend. Not a wash in total, but enough to plan around for outdoor plans.

More impactful rain will make its way in for the afternoon hours of today. Even with the threat of rain and storms over the weekend, we are still climbing into the 80s for highs.

At the moment, Sunday’s rain is looking more isolated, but we could see that change for a few of our northern and western counties.

Seeing more rain chances and the 80s throughout the next 10 days.

