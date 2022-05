HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a semi-truck overturned in Huntsville Saturday morning.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the crash occurred on Governors Drive and Monte Sano Boulevard around 8:37 a.m.

No other injuries were reported in this crash. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

