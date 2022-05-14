Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Bridge Street Town Centre now an arts, entertainment district

By D'Quan Lee
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City leaders approved Bridge Street becoming an entertainment district Thursday. This now allows customers to drink as they shop. It’s a goal that Bridge Street marketing manager Haley Buie has been trying to achieve for four years.

The hope is that it will also help attract new businesses to Bridge Street.

“I think Bridge Street will really benefit from this arts and entertainment district because I think it’ll help our current tenants, just increasing the dwell time at the center allowing people to come and enjoy their dinner, walk around with their drink as they shop,” she said. “I think it’ll really lengthen the time people are hanging out. I also think it’ll be very beneficial on bringing new businesses to Bridge Street.”

Bridge Street does have 24/7 security at Bridge Street which Buie knows other arts and entertainment districts do not have. The shopping center will have its official purple cup district launch in early June to give businesses time to adjust and prepare.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on Cross Street declared a public nuisance
Huntsville city leaders declare neighborhood home a public nuisance.
From left to right: Zandi Nivens, Joseph Bown, Samuel Fulton
3 charged with capital murder in Giles County shooting investigation
Huntsville International Airport becomes first commercial airport allowed to land a space vehicle
HEMSI
Children at Providence School injured in bouncy house mishap
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class

Latest News

Generic car crash
One dead after semi-truck overturns in Huntsville
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Temperatures in the 60s ahead of potential showers
Temperatures in the 60s ahead of potential showers
Temperatures in the 60s ahead of potential showers
U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction to stop the state from...
Judge blocks Alabama transgender medication law