Bridge Street Town Centre now an arts and entertainment district, allowing alcoholic drinks anywhere on the premises.

Agave & Rye will be located at Bridge Street Town Center across from Cafe 153(WAFF)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City leaders approved Bridge Street becoming an entertainment district Thursday. This now allows customers to drink as they shop. It’s a goal that Bridge Street marketing manager Haley Buie has been trying to achieve for four years.

The hope is that it will also help attract new businesses to Bridge Street.

“I think Bridge Street will really benefit from this arts and entertainment district because I think it’ll help our current tenants, just increasing the dwell time at the center allowing people to come and enjoy their dinner, walk around with their drink as they shop,” she said. “I think it’ll really lengthen the time people are hanging out. I also think it’ll be very beneficial on bringing new businesses to Bridge Street.”

Bridge Street does have 24/7 security at Bridge Street which Buie knows other arts and entertainment districts do not have. The shopping center will have its official purple cup district launch in early June to give businesses time to adjust and prepare.

