1 killed, 2 injured in Limestone County wreck

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two are injured after a wreck in Limestone County Saturday afternoon.

According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, a man was killed in the wreck around 2 p.m. Lanes on U.S. 72 near Blackburn Road are backed up due to the crash. Authorities say the roads will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating this crash.

