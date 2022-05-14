Deals
1 injured in crash involving pedestrian, car

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Toney.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a male pedestrian has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on Old Railroad Bed Road and Ready Section Road around 8:30 p.m.

This crash is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

