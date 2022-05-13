Deals
Weekend Scattered Showers and Storms

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Warm and mostly dry across the Tennessee Valley except for a few showers and storms that are beginning to pop up. Most of us should continue to stay dry as we head into the rest of the afternoon given the stable airmass near the Tennessee River. However, a few scattered pulse storms cannot be ruled out heading into the evening hours. Most of these will be dissipating after the sunsets except for a stray shower or two. Skies will be mostly cloudy and overnight lows will be dipping into the low and mid 60s.

Heading into the weekend, we’re looking at another round of showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. We could see a good bit of storms more on the strong side capable of producing localized heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. With that being said, it would be a good idea to regularly monitor the weather for any outdoor plans.

Models are hinting at the possibility that more activity will be east of us by Sunday, so at this time we’re just looking at isolated showers and storms. This will likely be the theme throughout much of next week with nearly everyday bringing a chance for a hit and miss shower or storm, and highs back in the mid and upper 80s, possibly even low 90s.

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10