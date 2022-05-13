School resource officer accidentally runs over student, sheriff says

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A school resource officer is on paid leave after he accidentally ran over a student on Thursday afternoon, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff.

An eighth-grade student at Central High School was injured after being run over by the school resource officer during a mock “dangers of prom” DUI demonstration. Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAFF the student was laying on the pavement as part of the mock demonstration when the officer backed up the vehicle, not realizing the student was there. A student was also inside the patrol car at the time of the incident.

According to Sheriff Singleton, the injured student was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital to treat her injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating this case. The school resource officer has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.