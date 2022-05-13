Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

School resource officer accidentally runs over student, sheriff says

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A school resource officer is on paid leave after he accidentally ran over a student on Thursday afternoon, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff.

An eighth-grade student at Central High School was injured after being run over by the school resource officer during a mock “dangers of prom” DUI demonstration. Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAFF the student was laying on the pavement as part of the mock demonstration when the officer backed up the vehicle, not realizing the student was there. A student was also inside the patrol car at the time of the incident.

According to Sheriff Singleton, the injured student was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital to treat her injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating this case. The school resource officer has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest
Police release bodycam footage capturing Casey White, Vicky White
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
April Leigh Stark
Missing woman in Marshall County found safe

Latest News

Jaylend Handley
Civil suit filed against former corrections officer
Former jailer sued
Nathan Severinsen, Colby Poff, Alexander Brown (L to R)
3 arrested on drug charges in Decatur
Increasing need for affordable housing in Huntsville
Increasing need for affordable housing in Huntsville