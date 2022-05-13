The Orion Amphitheater hosts headlining acts in grand opening weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Opening weekend is here for The Orion Amphitheater!

Huntsville’s newest entertainment venue opens May 13-15 with The First Waltz. The event features a number of headlining artists with ties to north Alabama. Artists at the three-day event include:

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Brittany Howard

Emmylou Harris

Drive-by Truckers

The Aeolians of Oakwood University

Element XI

Huntsville Community Drumline

John Paul White

Kelvin Wooten & Deqn Sue

Mavis Staples

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

The N.E.I.G.H.B.O.R.S.

Translee

Waxahatchee

Huntsville Hospital Foundation hosted its 33rd annual Huntsville Classic, featuring Jake Owen, last weekend as the opening concert in at Orion.

“Hosting the Huntsville Classic as The Orion Amphitheater’s inaugural event is meaningful in a multitude of ways,” said Ryan Murphy, The Orion Amphitheater General Manager. “Huntsville Hospital Foundation has done immeasurable work in our community. We’re thrilled that the Foundation and their guests will be among the first to experience The Orion.”

In November 2021, the Huntsville Venue Group announced the naming of The Orion Amphitheater.

“We came up with a long list but as we began leaning into some of the history of the area, we worked with the city and came to a consensus with The Orion. It sounds really great and hits all the marks we wanted to hit,” said Murphy.

Last week, the City of Huntsville announced the opening of a new exit ramp that will give residents a direct way to the MidCity District and the Orion Amphitheater.

The MidCity Way exit ramp from State Route 255 is a new 2,000-foot off-ramp that required the relocation of the Bradford Drive on-ramp.

“We are grateful for our partners at the Alabama Department of Transportation who helped create a direct access to the new Orion Amphitheater via the new MidCity Way exit,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement. “The exit ramp provides a new access point for many visitors to help ease traffic congestion on local roadways. As we continue to build our economy and infrastructure, projects like this are critical to ensuring our quality of life.”

MidCity District will also be celebrating the opening weekend of the Orion Amphitheater with the Camp to Amp Festival on Saturday, May 14.

The festival will include food, beverages, three stages with 20 performances, over 50 local non-profits and vendors, activities for kids, food trucks and much more. The festival will also be free to enter and will have live performances from Pond River, Carver Commodore, Hugh Lindsey and many more.

