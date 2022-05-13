Deals
One injured in tractor-trailer crash in area of Highway 31, AL-20

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The driver of a tractor-trailer was injured in a Thursday evening crash in Decatur.

Around 9:30 p.m. on May 12, Decatur Police Department officers responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the area of US-31 and AL-20.

According to a DPD official, the truck was traveling westbound on AL-20 when it left its lane and overturned on the embankment. The driver was to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Decatur Police Department officers continue to investigate the crash.

