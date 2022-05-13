One injured in tractor-trailer crash in area of Highway 31, AL-20

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The driver of a tractor-trailer was injured in a Thursday evening crash in Decatur.

Around 9:30 p.m. on May 12, Decatur Police Department officers responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the area of US-31 and AL-20.

According to a DPD official, the truck was traveling westbound on AL-20 when it left its lane and overturned on the embankment. The driver was to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Decatur Police Department officers continue to investigate the crash.

