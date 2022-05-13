Deals
Old Winchester Road mobile home appears to be total loss following overnight fire

New Market, Moore's Mill, Meridianville and Hazel Green fire crews all responded to the 911 call just after midnight
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PLEVNA, Ala. (WAFF) - A mobile home appears to be a total loss following an overnight fire in the Plevna community.

Around midnight, crews from New Market, Moore’s Mill, Meridianville and Hazel Green responded to a 911 call for a fire on Old Winchester Road.

WAFF 48 was the only crew on the scene as firefighters dealt with this situation.

There were no reports of any injuries. Firefighters are still working to determine if anyone was living in the home.

