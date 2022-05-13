Old Winchester Road mobile home appears to be total loss following overnight fire

PLEVNA, Ala. (WAFF) - A mobile home appears to be a total loss following an overnight fire in the Plevna community.

Around midnight, crews from New Market, Moore’s Mill, Meridianville and Hazel Green responded to a 911 call for a fire on Old Winchester Road.

WAFF 48 was the only crew on the scene as firefighters dealt with this situation.

There were no reports of any injuries. Firefighters are still working to determine if anyone was living in the home.

