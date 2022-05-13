Deals
More sun and 80s today with pop-up storms in the afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT
Just a few clouds overhead with morning temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s, areas of patchy fog will be possible into Middle Tennessee. 

Another mostly sunny day lies ahead for your Friday with highs trending slightly cooler in the low to middle 80s, dew points will stay in the lower 60s so humidity levels will be fairly comfortable by May standards.  Very isolated thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon with heavy rainfall and brief gusty winds possible.  Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s. 

The weekend forecast is a tricky one with isolated to scattered storms possible on both Saturday and Sunday.  Do not cancel those outdoor plans, but expect some brief delays in outdoor activities.  You can always track these pop-up storms on your WAFF 48 Weather app.  Some storms that do develop over the weekend will provide a threat of frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and some gusty winds.  Widespread strong to severe storms are not anticipated at this time. 

Next week will start off more seasonal with highs in the low to middle 80s, isolated showers and storms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday.  Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s to lower 90s by the middle part of the week.

First Alert Forecast