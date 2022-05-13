Deals
Man indicted for February Guntersville shooting

Zachary Chase Strickland
Zachary Chase Strickland(Guntersville Police)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand jury found that a man did intentionally cause the death of another man in a deadly Guntersville shooting in February.

Zachary Chase Strickland, 20, was indicted for intentionally causing the death of David Isaiah Ellis, 30, through the use of a deadly weapon fired or otherwise used within or from a vehicle.

The incident occurred on Wiggs Street in February. The incident began with an altercation before shots were fired. Strickland went to the Guntersville Police Department and claimed he shot Ellis.

