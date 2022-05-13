Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Man charged after fentanyl, guns seized from home in Athens

Jonathan James Rice
Jonathan James Rice(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing charges after Limestone County deputies seized a large amount of fentanyl and multiple firearms inside an Athens home on Wednesday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Unit and Special Response Team executed a search warrant on a home located in the 900 block of Beech Street in Athens. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the warrant was served following an extensive investigation by the narcotics unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force.

Authorities found one pound of fentanyl and multiple firearms inside the home on Beech Street.

Fentanyl and multiple firearms seized from home on Beech Street in Athens
Fentanyl and multiple firearms seized from home on Beech Street in Athens(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

I commend the dedication and teamwork of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Special Response Team, FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force and the City of Athens Police Department that removed this extremely dangerous drug from the streets of our county,” said Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.

Johnathan James Rice, 29, of Athens, was charged with drug trafficking and distribution of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on Cross Street declared a public nuisance
Huntsville city leaders declare neighborhood home a public nuisance.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
(Source: MGN)
School resource officer accidentally runs over student, sheriff says
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions

Latest News

Huntsville International Airport becomes first commercial airport allowed to land a space vehicle
Four people indicted on murder charges in Morgan County
How to determine how much house you can afford
Financial Friday: How to determine how much house you can afford
Giles County press conference on murder investigation
Giles County press conference on murder investigation