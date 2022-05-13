Man charged after fentanyl, guns seized from home in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing charges after Limestone County deputies seized a large amount of fentanyl and multiple firearms inside an Athens home on Wednesday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Unit and Special Response Team executed a search warrant on a home located in the 900 block of Beech Street in Athens. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the warrant was served following an extensive investigation by the narcotics unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force.

Authorities found one pound of fentanyl and multiple firearms inside the home on Beech Street.

Fentanyl and multiple firearms seized from home on Beech Street in Athens (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

“I commend the dedication and teamwork of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Special Response Team, FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force and the City of Athens Police Department that removed this extremely dangerous drug from the streets of our county,” said Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.

Johnathan James Rice, 29, of Athens, was charged with drug trafficking and distribution of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.