Learning about Lupus Awareness Month from a woman who beat the disease
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - May is Lupus Awareness Month, so we are checking in with one of our favorite doctors who beat Lupus and now is on a mission to see others do the same!
Dr. Brooke Goldner is a board-certified medical doctor and the author of 3 best-selling books, Goodbye Lupus, Goodbye Autoimmune Disease, and Green Smoothie Recipes to Kick-Start Your Health & Healing.
Learn more from Dr. Goldner at GoodbyeLupus.com.
