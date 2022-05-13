Learning about Lupus Awareness Month from a woman who beat the disease

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - May is Lupus Awareness Month, so we are checking in with one of our favorite doctors who beat Lupus and now is on a mission to see others do the same!

Dr. Brooke Goldner is a board-certified medical doctor and the author of 3 best-selling books, Goodbye Lupus, Goodbye Autoimmune Disease, and Green Smoothie Recipes to Kick-Start Your Health & Healing.

Learn more from Dr. Goldner at GoodbyeLupus.com.

