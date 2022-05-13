Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Huntsville man arrested for multiple sex offenses

Department of Justice seal
Department of Justice seal(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The arrest of a Huntsville man for multiple sex offenses that he allegedly committed 20 years ago was announced by Attorney General Steve Marshall on Thursday.

Michael Eugene Hearing, 54, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of incest. Hearing was booked into the Hale County Jail and later released on a $100,000 bond.

If Hearing is convicted of first-degree rape or sodomy, he will face a maximum penalty of 10 to 99 years, or life in prison and a maximum fine of $60,000 each for both counts. If convicted of incest, Hearing faces a maximum penalty of one year and one day to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
(Source: MGN)
School resource officer accidentally runs over student, sheriff says
Home on Cross Street declared a public nuisance
Huntsville city leaders declare neighborhood home a public nuisance.
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions

Latest News

Zachary Chase Strickland
Man indicted for February Guntersville shooting
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Giles County
3 charged with capital murder in Giles County shooting investigation
One injured in tractor-trailer crash in area of Highway 31, AL-20