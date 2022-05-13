Huntsville man arrested for multiple sex offenses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The arrest of a Huntsville man for multiple sex offenses that he allegedly committed 20 years ago was announced by Attorney General Steve Marshall on Thursday.

Michael Eugene Hearing, 54, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of incest. Hearing was booked into the Hale County Jail and later released on a $100,000 bond.

If Hearing is convicted of first-degree rape or sodomy, he will face a maximum penalty of 10 to 99 years, or life in prison and a maximum fine of $60,000 each for both counts. If convicted of incest, Hearing faces a maximum penalty of one year and one day to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

