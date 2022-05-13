Deals
Huntsville International Airport becomes first commercial airport allowed to land a space vehicle

(KOLO)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville International Airport was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to allow commercial space vehicles to land at the airport.

Huntsville International Airport is the first commercial airport to be given this authorization by the FAA. Governor Kay Ivey said this approval is another major step taken by the state of Alabama.

“Huntsville has propelled us into another historic first for our state with the award of the commercial space vehicle reentry license for Huntsville International Airport,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “We appreciate the collaboration exhibited by our public and private partners to make this a reality.”

Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Dream Chaser is a space utility vehicle that is designed to transport crew and cargo to destinations such as the International Space Station.

Sierra Space was awarded six missions by NASA to resupply the International Space Station. The FAA could grant the Dream Chaser the option to land in Huntsville in 2023.

“This is a significant milestone for Huntsville International and for our community in the pursuit of landing a commercial space vehicle right here in Rocket City U.S.A.,” Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Port of Huntsville/Huntsville International Airport, Mark McDaniel, said in a statement. “That’s going to be an exciting day, not just for the Airport but also for the talented and dedicated partners in this effort.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

