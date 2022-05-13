Huntsville city leaders declare neighborhood home a public nuisance.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Piles of tires, a trailer filled to the brim, and mounds of trash. This was enough for Huntsville city leaders to declare this home on Cross Street a public nuisance.

Jeremiah Dameron just moved into the neighborhood in early March to be closer to family. Regularly, he takes his dogs for walks through the street but typically avoids Cross Street.

“It’s definitely an eyesore. And it’s an eyesore that continues to grow,” said Dameron.

Dameron says this isn’t the only house on the block with less-than-ideal appearances.

“There are several houses in the neighborhood where there’s just large collections of debris that build and then disappear,” Dameron said. “The city comes by, picks them up, and then continues to build.”

He’s never seen the owners. Neither has another man I spoke with that didn’t want to be identified.

“It seems like a nice neighborhood, but with that being said, it has a few problems in neighborhood houses with drug activity, in and out, all through the day all day long, it seems like nobody cares,” said Dameron.

The anonymous man just bought a home in the neighborhood because he sees the potential of what the neighborhood could be.

“I’m seeing it coming around as far as the houses getting remodeled and getting rid of the bad houses that need to be fixed up,” said Dameron.

Several people are listed as owners of the property. They couldn’t be reached for comment. They have until May 26 to object to the city’s decision.

