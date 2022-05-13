Friday Afternoon Forecast

Much of the same this afternoon with temperatures reaching into the 80s for highs.

Broken skies throughout the noon hour today as we see another threat for afternoon storms roll in.

Scattered in nature, showers and thunderstorms will be possible today through the weekend. Not a wash in total, but enough to plan around for outdoor plans.

More impactful rain will make its way in for Saturday. Even with the threat of rain and storms over the weekend, we are still climbing into the 80s for highs.

At the moment, Sunday’ rain is looking more isolated but we could see that change for a few of our northern and western counties.

Seeing more rain chances and the 80s throughout the next 10 days.

