Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Saturday/Sunday
Saturday/Sunday(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Much of the same this afternoon with temperatures reaching into the 80s for highs.

Broken skies throughout the noon hour today as we see another threat for afternoon storms roll in.

Scattered in nature, showers and thunderstorms will be possible today through the weekend. Not a wash in total, but enough to plan around for outdoor plans.

More impactful rain will make its way in for Saturday. Even with the threat of rain and storms over the weekend, we are still climbing into the 80s for highs.

At the moment, Sunday’ rain is looking more isolated but we could see that change for a few of our northern and western counties.

Seeing more rain chances and the 80s throughout the next 10 days.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
(Source: MGN)
School resource officer accidentally runs over student, sheriff says
Home on Cross Street declared a public nuisance
Huntsville city leaders declare neighborhood home a public nuisance.
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
More sun and 80s today with pop-up storms in the afternoon
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6